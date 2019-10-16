Home Cities Bengaluru

Man tries to get forged letter signed by DyCM, held

The accused was then handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a security breach at the chief minister’s office where CM BS Yediyurappa signed a forged letter, there was another such breach at the Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol’s office on Tuesday. Karjol told TNIE that an applicant had approached his office with a forged letter and was put behind bars soon after Karjol realised that it was a forged letter. What saved the day was that the letter had a signature of Mayakonda MLA Linganna and as luck would have it, Linganna was present at the minister’s office.

Karjol told TNIE, “MLA Linganna had come to me this morning and was speaking about theft and misuse of his letters. Just 30 minutes after the MLA left, this applicant came to me holding a forged letter and seeking grants. I called up the MLA, who rushed back to my office and told me that the letter is forged.’’ The accused was then handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police.

MLA Linganna said, “This letter concerns some government support for agricultural activities - tractor, borewell and so on. I suspect it is an organised gang with access to Vidhana Soudha that forges signatures and photocopies letterheads. The man in question worked with a minister some years ago.’’ A similar incident occurred when the chief minister signed a forged letter. It was only a month later on September 8 when the CM’s political secretary S R Vishwanath realised that the official letterhead had been stolen and forged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp