Miscreants attack youth, walk away with his phone  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth working in a private firm was attacked brutally with weapons by a gang of two muggers in the early hours on Tuesday in Shivaji Nagar. The injured Vasantha Kumar A stays at a paying guest accommodation in Bellandur. He is from Gummidipundi in Tamil Nadu.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, around 4 am on October, 9, he was on his way to his paying guest accommodation from East Railway station and when he reached Shivajinagar, two persons who pretended to be in some hurry stopped him and requested him to give his mobile phone as they had to make an emergency call to their house.

Kumar thought the duo didn’t have a phone and handed over his smartphone to one of them. They pretended to make a call and speak to someone. After waiting for a couple of minutes, Kumar asked the duo to return the phone. They refused and asked him to leave.

Kumar got into an argument with the duo and demanded that they return his phone. The duo got angry and pulled out their knives and attacked him. Kumar sustained severe injuries on his left hand and on his shoulder and back. When he was profusely bleeding, the duo pushed him on to the road and escaped from there with his phone. Passersby alerted the police and helped him reach Bowring Hospital. Kumar later filed the complaint with Shivaji Nagar police.