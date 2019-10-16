Home Cities Bengaluru

Move to build STP instead of park irks BDA site allottees

A S Surya Kiran of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Allottees Forum, which represents all the allottees, said putting in place an STP would affect the site allottees when they start residing here.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site allottees of Block 5 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Challaghatta are irate over a move to install a massive sewage treatment plant (STP) in place of the residential park proposed at the time of allotment.The BDA has already dug the earth nearly up to 20 feet and erected a mesh around it, according to a few site owners. In the layout map shared with The New Indian Express, it is shown as a community amenity site where a park would come up in Sector I.

The area in KG Layout which is being
dug up to build an STP | Express

A S Surya Kiran of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Allottees Forum, which represents all the allottees, said putting in place an STP would affect the site allottees when they start residing here. “The stench will affect everyone,” he said. B Gagandeep, a farmer who lost his land when the layout was developed, said he was allotted three sites here in exchange for the land he had handed over.

“The STP is now getting installed just across my 30x50 sqft site. Only a 20 metre road separates it from my site,” he said. “Nearly 50 sites are built surrounding the STP but people will suffer because of the stench. Such plants need to be located in a corner of the layout and not in the centre, which was planned as the lung space for the layout. This is yet another instance of greenery in the city being snuffed out,” Gagandeep said. He added, “The officials are telling us it will be a modern STP and there will be no stench emanating from it. But all this is untrue.” 

H Sanjeev, employed in the banking sector, has a 30x40 site here. He said, “When I checked with the engineers, I was told that an STP was coming up at the spot as it was located in a down area. Which means the sewage from all the houses in the area would be sent here. They might say the stench will not be there but when people start living here, nothing can be done.”Site allottees have already expressed their concern to the local BDA officials but nothing has come of it.Neither BDA Commissioner G C Prakash nor BDA engineer Venkatesh responded to calls made by the reporter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp