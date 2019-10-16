Home Cities Bengaluru

Rail trackmen recover suitcase, give it to couple

It contained gold jewellery and ID cards; fell off the train coach while boarding

Published: 16th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the gold jewellery that was in the suitcase that fell on the tracks

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A trolley suitcase with valuables belonging to a family onboard a train from Bengaluru to Mysuru fell on the railway tracks a little while after it chugged off. It was even run over by the next train. Fortunately, thanks to two honest trackmen, the family got back their possessions including the woman’s mangalsutra. According to a railway source, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the Bengaluru-Mysuru passenger train departed from the City railway station and was on its way to Nayandahalli. 

“The suitcase contained a mangalsutra weighing 42gm, two gold rings measuring 3gm each and other small gold articles. The total cost of the valuables comes to Rs 2.85 lakh. The suitcase also had an Aadhaar card, PAN card and a couple of debit and credit cards,” the source said. Patrolman Thippanna and co-patrolman Sampath found the suitcase on the tracks. Thippanna told TNIE, “The family had come from Hyderabad to the city and had boarded a train for Channapatna.

Just after the train departed, the couple left their two trolley suitcases near the entrance of the coach and were making their three children sit on the top berth inside. When the man came to get the luggage, he was able to hold one even as the second one rolled off the coach and fell out.” Just as the patrolmen were nearing the suitcase, an approaching train ran over it partially and its contents spilled out, he said. 

“We got to know later that the family pulled the alarm chain of the train a kilometre away from the spot and the couple with their children were walking back on the tracks in search of their suitcase. A few autorickshaw drivers were helping them and one of the drivers reached out to us. As per our rules, we handed it over to the Railway Protection Force office at KSR Railway station,” Thippanna added. Asked about it, an RPF cop said the couple were handed over their items a short while later on Monday. 

