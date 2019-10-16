Rs 5 crore worth jewellery recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bommanahalli police have recovered gold and diamond valuables worth around Rs 5 crore that was hidden near the banks of a Cauvery river in Tiruchirappalli of Tamil Nadu by Murugan, who was wanted in Lalithaa Jewellery theft case. Murugan alias Balamurugan had surrendered before a city court on Friday. The Bommanahalli police had taken him into police custody.

“During the investigation, he admitted that he had stored all the booty by digging up a pit on the banks of Cauvery river in Tiruchirappalli. He was taken to the spot and 12 kgs of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery valued approximately Rs 5 crore was recovered,” the police said. Murugan and his gang members are involved in the Rs 13 crore heist at Lalithaa Jewellers and Punjab National Bank theft case in Tiruchirappalli.