Window to age-old tunes of desert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Manganiyar Seduction, a troupe of Rajasthani folk musicians, is back in Bengaluru for another concert. Directed and choreographed by Roysten Abel, the 40-member production was premiered in 2006 at Osian’s Film Festival in Delhi and has since then, done more than 200 shows worldwide. The troupe’s conductor, Deu Khan, shares how The Manganiyar Seduction changed its members lives.

“The Manganiyar Seduction was new to us when Roysten introduced us to the idea. He created small cubicles like Hawa Mahal and asked us to play our instruments there. Initially, we had doubts. But we managed and today our community is globally known.”

The concept also gave several Manganiyar musicians the courage to take up music again. “Earlier, there was no steady income. But now, we are managing to do shows,” Deu Khan added. Agreed Dare Khan, another artiste of the troupe, who points out that the show is preserving age old musical traditions. “Khamaycha, which is made up of mango wood, is the most ancient and significant instrument of Manganiyar community. These instruments were losing popularity. We revive the tradition by using these instruments,” he said.

Roysten believes that while the concept is his, the success of the show belongs to the team. Completing 13 years now, he recalls how the performance of each artiste has evolved. “We follow the songs of Sufi poet Bulleh Shah. We auditioned the artistes and 25-30 of them are still with the team. The musicians have evolved and the score has improved over time,” he said.

When asked about the influence that The Manganiyar Seduction had on his life, he added, “They allow me to do different things. We also started Manganiyar Classroom, where we train children music and academics. It’s a long-lasting association with not just 40 artistes but with the entire community where we are growing together.”The Manganiyar Seduction will perform at RMZ Galleria Mall, Yelahanka, on October 19 at 7.30pm.