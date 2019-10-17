Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP babus bunk work, Mayor orders week’s pay cut  

Mayor M Goutham Kumar paid a surprise visit to Jayanagar shopping complex on Tuesday, only to find it in shambles.

Published: 17th October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor M Goutham Kumar paid a surprise visit to Jayanagar shopping complex on Tuesday, only to find it in shambles.

On checking the register of the revenue and market division, he found that many officials had not signed the register. They are required to sign the register whenever they show up for work. On inspecting the stormwater drain section, he found that the engineers had not signed the register for the whole of October. The same was the case with the movement register, which the officials have to sign while travelling on duty or to other offices. 

Kumar told TNIE: “I had a meeting with the special commissioner finance. Show cause notice has been slapped on the erring officials. Besides, orders have also been issued to deduct their one week’s salary. So far we have found 40 erring officials. Orders to initiate action have been issued.”

During the inspection the Mayor was also shocked to see garbage piles all around the newly constructed complex. Also, works in many parts of the complex is still unfinished, so he asked the officials to fix the issues immediately. Kumar also found many shop keepers using plastic. He directed the officials to seize the plastic and penalise the owners. 

He also observed that illegal shops had come up in the parking lot of the complex. Again the Mayor ordered to remove all these illegal establishments. M Nagaraju, corporator from Byrasandra ward, said these shops are here temporarily and will be vacated soon, he said.

