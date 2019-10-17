Infosys Foundation to fund Bengaluru projects

Home Cities Bengaluru

The source said a timeline has not been fixed for this. 

BENGALURU: Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty held a meeting with Mayor G Goutham Kumar on Tuesday at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office, where she assured them that she would help the corporation in funding city projects. 

A meeting was held to discuss developmental works required. BBMP sources said the Mayor asked for her help in funding important projects, including the widening of Hebbal flyover.

The flyover needs to be widened to help commuters from North Bengaluru who travel to the city, and to enhance connectivity to the airport. BBMP is planning to construct another flyover to link it to the Hebbal flyover. The Bangalore Development Authority was also working on widening the flyover, but the work was put on hold because of the proposed Namma Metro airport line. BBMP is of the opinion that the improvement of Hebbal junction is crucial. 

Sudha Murty is said to have given a positive response to the proposal. She asked the BBMP to prepare a proposal. The Mayor also for help in improving the condition of government schools and hospitals. The source said a timeline has not been fixed for this. 

