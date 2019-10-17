Home Cities Bengaluru

Is chemo right answer? How recurrence tests can help you decide

Outcomes in breast cancer are influenced by various factors, such as subtype of disease and stage of diagnosis.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Prasad Narayanan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Outcomes in breast cancer are influenced by various factors, such as subtype of disease and stage of diagnosis. Certain subtypes such as the triple-negative subtype are known to have poor prognosis with many patients recurring within three years, whereas the hormone positive subtype is known to have excellent prognosis. Early detection is another factor that plays a key role in prognosis. In Western countries, most patients are diagnosed in early stages due to greater awareness and systematic screening for breast cancer. These early-stage breast cancer patients have a very high relative survival rate of five years after diagnosis, underlining how crucial early detection is.

There are various other short and long-term benefits of being detected in the early stages of breast cancer. Patients who are diagnosed with Stage I or II breast cancer are candidates for breast conserving surgery (BCS) rather than mastectomy. The main advantage of conservation is that a woman keeps most of her breast, thus avoiding the psychological effects associated with permanent removal. One point to note is that patients who undergo BCS have to also undergo radiation to help lower the chance that the cancer will come back in the breast.

Various studies have demonstrated that choosing BCS (plus radiation) over mastectomy does not affect a woman’s chances of long-term survival. With the latest radiotherapy technologies and specialist breast cancer surgeons now available in India, BCS is a viable option for Indian breast cancer patients who are detected with early-stage disease.

Another advantage of early detection is the ability to tailor treatment based on the results of a prognostic test. Prognostic tests analyse certain biomarkers in patient’s tumour to assess how likely it is that their cancer will relapse. In the era of personalised medicine, prognostic tests are gaining popularity in customising treatment based on each patients needs. These tests allow patients to be classified “at low risk of relapse”, therefore avoiding aggressive treatment like chemotherapy, or “at high risk of relapse” and more likely to benefit from additional treatment. 

Most cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy suffer due to one or another side effect. The impact is greater on elderly patients. Given the harsh side-effects of chemotherapy, it is very important to ensure that patients who don’t need chemotherapy are not subjected to it unnecessarily. Prognostic tests that help personalise treatment are now available in India but are not widely used as they are quite expensive Recently, an affordable prognostic test, “CanAssist Breast” has been developed by an Indian company. Premier cancer hospitals and research institutions across India have participated in the validation of this test, allowing Indian breast cancer patients the opportunity to undergo a prognostic test and get the treatment best suited to them.-The author is senior consultant, medical oncology, Cytecare Hospitals

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp