Speed up HAL wage revision: PMO

The HAL chairman has reportedly received a communication from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Defence Minister’s office to settle wage revision immediately, sources said.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

HAL Employees continue to protest for fare wages, outside the HAL premises on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | Meghana Sastry

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

The letter is said to have arrived late on Wednesday evening. However, HAL chairman R Madhavan did not respond to repeated calls, while the HAL spokesperson neither refused nor agreed to the claim. 

Earlier in the day, the management and workers met with the labour commission officer where labourers were informed that their strike was illegal. However, chief convenor of All India HAL Trade Unions’ Coordination Committee Suryadevara Chandrasekhar said certain sections of the law made the strike illegal, while there were certain other sections that deemed it legal.

He added that the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner too has called for speedy settlement of wage revision.

Meanwhile, children of the protesting workers were sent out of the creche in the Bengaluru division on Tuesday, and Chandrasekhar alleged that the same treatment was meted out to five creches in other divisions. The HAL spokesperson said, “I do not think the management resorted to that.”

TAGS
HAL
  • Vilas Parewal
    Very good solution
    21 days ago reply
