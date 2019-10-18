3D imaging technology launched for spine surgeries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to enable more precision in spine-related surgeries, BR SSNMC Hospital and Brains Neuro Spine Centre launched intraoperative 3D reconstruction medical technology on Thursday. Surgeons are able to get an accurate description of anatomy, space, size and depth of the spine during surgery with this German technology.

“Up until now with the X-Ray technology, surgeons would have to count the bones to know where to make an incision during surgery. With 3D imaging we get a high resolution, 360 degree view of the spine. This technology is error free and there is no risk of damaging a nerve.

Keyhole surgeries can be done. A small incision of 3 to 4 cm can be made,” said Dr Venkataramana, chief neurosurgeon at BR Life SSNMC.

Patients can be discharged 48 hours after surgery. So far, 20 to 25 surgeries have been done with the technology that costs Rs 1.8 crore.