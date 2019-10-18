BWSSB to levy Rs 1,000 fine for water wastage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to unnecessary wastage of water by Bengalureans due to faulty storage facilities, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has introduced a regulation — a penalty of Rs 1,000 would be imposed on families that did not attend to regular water leakages. In case the problem is not rectified after the first warning, a sum of Rs 100 would be charged every day, until the wastage is stopped. This was decided upon at its Board meeting on Thursday.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath told TNIE, “We have introduced the regulation under Section 55 of the BWSSB Act, that deals with violations of all kinds. Water from tubewells and ground wells is pumped by house owners to storage tanks, and continuous leakages occur in some cases.

This is a step to put an end to such wastage.” The move is an outcome of a National Green Tribunal order in a case involving the Delhi Jal Board, where a verdict was given that avoidable wastage of water by the public can be penalised. “The order was circulated to all states with a call to follow suit,” Girinath said.