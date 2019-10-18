CBI files second chargesheet against 2 maulvis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the multi-crore Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam case against two religious teachers for influencing and misguiding thousands of gullible believers to invest in the fraudulent company.

The second CBI chargesheet has charged Maulana Haneef Afsar Azeezi of Masjid-e-Beparian in Shivajinagar and Maulvi Kaleem-ulla-Jamal of Malur in Kolar under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with Section 420 (cheating), 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Haneef was arrested by the Karnataka special investigation team in July for encouraging innocent followers to invest in the ponzi scheme and get gifts in return, including a house in HBR Layout, from IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan. Jamal, an old friend of Khan, was arrested in August. He had bought 1.5 acres in Malur where he had set up a cement unit. The land and unit were reportedly bought from the IMA investors’ money.