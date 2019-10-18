Home Cities Bengaluru

Fill up posts of gynaecologists: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday warned the state government of serious action over its inability to fill up the posts of gynaecologists and staff nurses in government hospitals.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday warned the state government of serious action over its inability to fill up the posts of gynaecologists and staff nurses in government hospitals.
The high court directed Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare, to read the issues pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report about vacancies in these posts and the reproductive and child health services in Karnataka. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued the direction as it observed that a statement had been submitted by the Principal Secretary without going through the CAG’s report or the directions issued by the court at its last hearing. 
The court was hearing a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority seeking directions to the state government to take steps to fill up the vacant posts for comprehensive implementation of the health schemes to prevent maternal mortality. 

In the statement, the Principal Secretary stated that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is the selecting authority for filling up the posts in the department. The draft rules for the same are awaiting cabinet approval. Meanwhile, the Finance Department had permitted to fill up 998 staff nurse posts and the same was awaiting the Health Minister’s approval. After the approval, counselling would be commenced immediately. 

NHAI told not to cut trees on Belagavi-Goa highway

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) not to cut more trees on Belagavi-Goa Highway (NH-4A) extension project. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction after it was informed that 12,258 trees have been cut as of February 28 in the forest area near Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary.  

The court directed the NHAI to submit a copy of the permission granted to cut those trees and also the details of the number of trees cut after February 28. The court was hearing the PIL petition filed by environmentalist Suresh Heblikar and two others seeking directions to stop felling of about 22,000 trees for widening of NH4-A from Khanapur to Londa in Belagavi. The 14km stretch passes through the reserve forest and elephant reserve in core areas of Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp