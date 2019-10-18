Free laptops distributed to students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister R Ramalinga Reddy and corporator Ramchandra distributed 14 laptops to college students belonging to the economically weaker section of society.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said the laptops were being given under the social welfare department scheme. He said that whether students were meritorious or not was not the criteria.

He said that as and when applications were received they were sent to the department to be processed. So far this year around 200 were distributed.