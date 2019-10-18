Home Cities Bengaluru

'MLA, MP resign, you have all failed us': Mahadevpura residents protest for basic infrastructure

Various resident welfare organizations, citizens groups, students in Bengaluru got together for protest, demanding the elected representatives either to provide them with good amenities or resign.  

Published: 18th October 2019 07:03 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a thousand people from the Mahadevpura constituency wore black T-shirts and gathered at the Marathahalli bridge bus stop and protested against higher authorities who have shown no interest in providing the constituency with good basic infrastructure.

Various resident welfare organization, citizens groups and students from school got together for the protest, demanding the elected representatives either to provide them with good amenities or resign.

"We don't have one basic but there are multiple problems. Garbage issues, bad roads, increase in pollution and whatnot. We have always been patient thinking that the elected representatives would help us out, but not anymore. We have taken enough and protest was the only option," said a protester from Whitefield.

Further, the residents pointed out that Whitefield is known for an area which has multinational companies and thousands of people go to these companies which add to the traffic.

However, there is bad traffic management which ends up with traffic congestion every single day.

The protesters also demanded that the lakes be rejuvenated and saved, they also mentioned that no street lights in the roads, no good drainage systems and no footpaths to walk on.

"We have to pay taxes everytime and God knows where are the taxes going. We cant see it utilised anywhere. If this does not change we will stop paying taxes. Elected representatives should either make the change or resign immediately," said a member of Doddakannelli Rising.

