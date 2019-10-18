Will visit Ayodhya after verdict: CT Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sugar, Tourism, and Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi on Thursday said that he will visit Ayodhya soon after the Supreme Court announces its verdict.

Speaking to the media, he said just like everyone else, he is eagerly waiting for the verdict. “I had gone to Ayodhya in 1989 and 1992, and was actively involved there. I will go again when the verdict is out,” he said.

The BJP minister refused to comment when was asked whether he was there when the demolishing had happened. He laughed, and maintained that the topic is sentimental.

Present with Ravi was Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who said that an anti-terrorist squad is already present under the ISD, but another one will be formed for the city, which the government thinks is essential. It will be in operation from November, he said.