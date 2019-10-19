Bengaluru gives India a boost in World Ease of Doing Business index

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been chosen to contribute to India’s ranking in the World Ease of Doing Business index along with Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said Business Facilitation Act will be fast-tracked to support the ease of doing business.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘World Bank’s Doing Business 2021 rankings — Inclusion of Bengaluru’, Bhaskar said that at least 500 services will be available online by March 2020 under the Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act. At present, about 300 services are available online. Services related to ease of doing business too will transition to online, he added.

The workshop was organised by Karnataka’s Commerce and Industries Department and Department for Promotion of Industry and Trade.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said Bengaluru has been chosen to contribute to India’s ranking in World Ease of Doing Business index and to place itself on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking list of top-50 nations for 2020. World Bank ranking is crucial for foreign investors. At present, India is 77th in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index and has strengthened its position among the rest of the countries.

This year, the ranking will be announced by October end. India must target at being one of the top 50 countries on the ranking list. This must improve further to top 25 by 2024, he said. Mohapatra said cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai played a great role in improving the ranking. Bengaluru and Kolkata, he said, contribute more towards ease of doing business, in comparison with other major cities.