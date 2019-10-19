Bus lanes to go hi-tech with AI, GPS

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Buses at the new bus-priority lane, which is all set to be tested in one more day, will have hi-tech features with artificial intelligence cameras with facial recognition and GPS tracking.



The new cameras will be installed in 40 buses of the city’s Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) brought in along with the existing 700 buses plying between Baiyapanahalli to Central Silk Board Junction. The initiative is being carried out by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The cameras, which are brought in on a trial basis, “will send data to servers for analytics on the driver’s certain behaviour like speed, sleep and so on,” said BMTC director of IT, security and vigilance, Anupam Agarwal.

In addition, GPS tracking dashboards will also be installed to monitor the speed, frequency and bus bunching. This is apart from the GPS tracking devices installed in all BMTC buses. The buses plying on the priority lane will be monitored separately as it also includes violations of other vehicles entering the lane.

As of now, some of the BMTC buses are either blue or green in colour. Post the BPL, all ordinary buses will be painted green for uniformity reasons. Volvo AC buses, however, will remain blue.



The pilot project on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is in full swing with officials setting up infrastructure for the project and conducting test runs for Phase 1. The bus lanes are planned for 12 corridors overall. The design and implementation in the remaining corridors will be based on the success from the pilot project.