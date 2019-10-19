Karnataka to get new IT policy to aid startups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, said that the state will soon have a new IT policy and also an innovation authority to look into hurdles faced by startups.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Women Entrepreneurship Platform road show organised by NITI Aayog, he said, “We will shortly release an Information Technology Policy 2019, which deals with aspects of innovation. An innovation authority will be set up to look into aspects of the law that are hindering innovation and growth.

The government and law should not be an obstacle. We are also looking at an education policy to make entrepreneurship a part of the degree course in colleges.”

NITI Aayog programme director Arnab Kumar told TNIE, “The Women Entrepreneurship Platform has launched their Bengaluru chapter. It will be a space for women entrepreneurs to collaborate in the start-up ecosystem. A city champion will be announced by NITI Aayog, who will lead the WEP chapter here.” WEP aids entrepreneurs through incubation, finances and legal aspects.