Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to get new IT policy to aid startups

 Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, said that the state will soon have a new IT policy and also an innovation authority to look into hurdles faced by start-ups. 

Published: 19th October 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, said that the state will soon have a new IT policy and also an innovation authority to look into hurdles faced by startups. 

Speaking on the sidelines of a Women Entrepreneurship Platform road show organised by NITI Aayog, he said, “We will shortly release an Information Technology Policy 2019, which deals with aspects of innovation. An innovation authority will be set up to look into aspects of the law that are hindering innovation and growth. 

The government and law should not be an obstacle. We are also looking at an education policy to make entrepreneurship a part of the degree course in colleges.”

NITI Aayog programme director Arnab Kumar told TNIE, “The Women Entrepreneurship Platform has launched their Bengaluru chapter. It will be a space for women entrepreneurs to collaborate in the start-up ecosystem. A city champion will be announced by NITI Aayog, who will lead the WEP chapter here.” WEP aids entrepreneurs through incubation, finances and legal aspects. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CN Ashwath Narayan startups
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp