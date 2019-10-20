Home Cities Bengaluru

21-yr-old suffers cardiac arrest during ramp walk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman died while practising walking on the ramp in her college on Friday afternoon in Peenya police station limits. Preliminary investigation revealed that she died of a cardiac arrest. However, the police are yet to receive a postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Police have taken up a case of unnatural death. 

Shalini

The deceased is Shalini, a resident of Lakshminarayanapura in Srirampura. She was a first year MBA student at Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS) in Peenya. Shalini was practising her ramp walk with other students in the college auditorium after classes got over around 3pm. She collapsed at 3.30pm after finishing one round of practice. Shalini’s friends said a fresher’s party was scheduled for Monday.  The college management rushed her to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared her brought dead. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed on premises. 

Police said the doctors conducted an autopsy on her on Saturday and said that Shalini had developed a breathing problem that led her to suffer a cardiac arrest as there was a blood clot in her lungs. According to an investigating officer, Shalini attended college on the day of the incident and she seemed fine. “We have secured CCTV footage in which she was seen collapsing,” the officer said.  The viscera and blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. 

