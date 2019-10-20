Cops suspect cabbie, wife murdered elderly couple

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahadevapura police is just a step away from cracking the murder case of an elderly couple in Garudacharapalya, on Thursday. According to the investigating officers, they have identified the killers and will nab them soon. Meanwhile, the police also confirmed that it is a case of murder for gain and the prime accused had reportedly sought financial help from the victims. The suspects are a cab driver and his wife, both of whom were in debt.

A senior police officer said they checked the CCTV footage and found that the accused are residents of Amruthahalli. The accused are distant relatives of one of the victims and hail from Choudaghatta in Melukote.

Interestingly, the police suspect that the accused killed the elderly couple in the presence of their child. Chandregowda (63) and his wife Lakshmamma were disocvered lying in a pool of blood in their house by one of their tenants. CCTV footage revealed that around 6pm on Wednesday, Chandregowda brought the toddler to a nearby shop to buy biscuits, while the child’s parents were at his house. Police said the couple may have killed Lakshmamma first and then Chandregowda, after he came home. The accused have fled the city.

The police has detained the accused’s cousin for questioning. The couple stole gold bangles and a mangalsutra from Lakshmamma, and a gold chain from Chandregowda.

Speaking to TNSE, Arpitha, an adopted daughter of the victim couple, said, “When I contacted my mother over the phone that day, she said that he was a relative and lives in Bengaluru.”