Home Cities Bengaluru

Bandipur killings expose lack of scientific measures and veterinarians

The recent human and cattle killings in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve have exposed the sheer lack of action on the part of state government.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent human and cattle killings in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve have exposed the sheer lack of action on the part of state government. With people living in the vicinity of protected areas (PAs) scared and unable to carry out their farming activities, the situation is critical. Further, with the lack of scientific documentation and forensic analysis to curb such killings, the government needs to post wildlife veterinarians in the reserve.  Despite rising conflicts in 140 villages bordering the PA, specialized facilities to deal with incidents are inadequate while the vet in-charge is headquartered at Mysuru and not Bandipur. If conflicts have to be resolved, the Forest Department needs to pull up its socks and take immediate measures.

Jospeph Hoover, former Karnataka State Wildlife Board member says, “People are agitated as they cannot take their cattle to graze. With more than 25% of big carnivores spilling out of the PA, the situation is critical. The government cannot take things lightly.”

From March to September, 14-21 cattle deaths were reported but no field visits or forensic studies were done to identify or catch the culprit. Human killings will bring a bad name to tiger conservation, activists add. A wildlife expert said, “The vet assigned for Bandipur did not carry out veterinary procedural protocols and failed to visit the scene of killings. If he had done so, the forensic analysis would have revealed the identity of the tiger and prevented human killings.”

Forest officials concur Bandipur that urgently needed a dedicated vet who is a wildlife forensic expert and capable of tackling serious conflicts. They said that if measures were not taken soon, the killings and captures of big carnivores may increase. Experts add, “There is a need to adhere to the ‘Veterinary Procedure Protocol’ as the present case has been resolved based on circumstantial evidence-pug marks and tiger stripe patterns-as there has been a total failure to collect DNA samples. If the sample of the first kill was not collected, it was due to the absence of a vet on the spot while in the second kill, the samples were collected as the department got its act together and posted a team of vets to identify/capture the tiger. All this could have been avoided from the first day of the cattle-killing if samples were analyzed, thereby, avoiding any human kills.”

A vet is supposed to visit the spot and collect samples and record vital signs of how a kill occurred. A source adds, “He/she measures the distance between the bite marks. Measure the length, width, depth of the wound to know whether a tiger or a leopard has killed the cattle. Pugmarks have to be analyzed, DNA samples need to be collected and more camera traps need to be installed to identify the animal. However, this did not happen.”

Man-animal conflicts can be stopped by posting vets and using scientific data and analysis as per NTCA protocol, an expert said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp