Drunk students wreak havoc on Bannerghatta Rd

BENGALURU: A group of drunk students of a private college created a ruckus on Bannerghatta Road on Saturday night. The locals recorded the incident on their mobile phones and shared it with news channels, after which it went viral, on Sunday.

A senior police officer from Anekal police said that four students were at a party. One among them, a girl, started abusing passersby who asked them to leave the locality.

Angry residents called the police to alert them about these students. However, the drunk students noticed this and started beating up some of them.

“We have gathered details of the girl, who is studying law. However, she left the city when the video was aired on news channels. So we have issued a notice to the dean of the college. A team will visit the college on Monday to gather more details on the said students,” said an investigating officer.