Home Cities Bengaluru

In full bloom: Orchids steal the show at Lalbagh

Orchids are beautiful and the flowers are long-lasting, said Seetha, an orchid lover who had put up her collection for display at the show.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors learnt various aspects of growing orchids at the show  Shriram B N

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Known for their aesthetic beauty and commercial value, as well as indicators of a health ecosystem, orchids turned out to be the centre of attraction for two days in the city.
The Orchid Society of Karnataka (TOSKAR) organised its 7th Orchid Show on October 19 and 20 at Dr M H Marigowda Hall in Lalbagh.

Venkatesh B, director, Department of Horticulture, Government of Karnataka, said, “It is a wonderful exhibition of orchids. They serve as an eye-opener for the public and people who are interested in growing orchids. There’s a myth that orchids cannot be grown in Bengaluru climate but that’s not true. People should take advantage of it.”

Dr K S Shashidhar, president, TOSKAR, said, “This is the 7th edition of our show, which started in 2012. The objective is to promote, propagate and popularise orchid growing in the city and in urban and rural areas in the state. At the same time, we need to create awareness about the conservation of orchids in its natural habitat. The display and arrangement of orchids are mainly done by the members of the society.”
Apart from the display, there were counters for sale of orchid plants, potting accessories and books on orchids. Training and demonstration sessions on various aspects of growing orchids were also conducted on both days.

Rejin M J, an orchid seller at the show, said, “There are 25,000 species of orchids, plus hybrids. Different orchids have different requirements. Generally, they cannot take direct sunlight, it has to be in semi-shade and have to be watered according to their potting medium and pot size. We have a wide range of orchids, from Dendrobiums, Cattleya, Encyclia, Epidendrum to Cymbidium, Cycnoches and others. We also have a variety for beginners, which is easy to grow at home. Then there are orchids that are not easily found in India but suit our environment.”

Orchids are beautiful and the flowers are long-lasting, said Seetha, an orchid lover who had put up her collection for display at the show.

“Once orchids start blooming, they last for over three months. It’s value for money. I bought exotic varieties called Zygopetalum, Epidendrums and Dendrobiums, which are easy to care for,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp