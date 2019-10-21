Home Cities Bengaluru

‘It’s a long way to go for post-rock scene in India’

Aswekeepsearching’s newly joined drummer Sambit Chatterjee belted out crisp snare shots and juicy fills accompanied by a blend of crunchy riffs and sturdy basslines.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Shubam Gurung, Sambit Chatterjee, Robert Alex and Udippan Sarmah  Meghana Sastry

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to bringing post-rock to the forefront in India, Aswekeepsearching has been a driving force, with their music connecting to the masses. On Saturday, the band performed renditions of their latest album, Rooh, at Fandom, Koramangala. Since its release on September 27, Rooh has received applause from listeners and critics alike, with the new album hinting at traces of the pop genre.

Their latest release showcases a fresh sound with a rise in lyrical aspects and maintaining consistency when it comes to the sonic aspects. Sarmah claims the lyrics reflect on the band having more stories to tell from their experiences. “The entire approach towards songwriting was different when compared to our previous work. Earlier, we would come up with a basic idea and build on it but this time, we really measured and scrutinised each development,” says Pune-based artiste Robert Alex (bass guitars). Rooh revolves around the theme of nature and speaks of the struggles and instances in the journey of the band. Tracks such as Aitbaar speak about the trust put in by the people of Assam in the river Brahmaputra in spite of the trouble they face. “A Night In Zottegem and Gangtey are two tracks which are purely location-based experiences we have had as a band. The experience we felt there with respect to the emotions went into the tracks,” said guitarist Shubam Gurung

Aswekeepsearching’s newly joined drummer Sambit Chatterjee belted out crisp snare shots and juicy fills accompanied by a blend of crunchy riffs and sturdy basslines.

Pointing out the increase of post-rock listeners in the country, vocalist Uddipan Sarmah disagreed, stating the genre is yet to completely connect with listeners in the country. He added, “People who have known the genre for over a decade are the ones who actively speak about it. We as a band have been considered as post-rock band but people who attend a show do not attend other post-rock events. There’s still a long way to go for the post-rock scene in India.”

Started in 2015, the Pune-based band had released their debut full-length album Khwaab that year, followed by Zia in 2017. In 2018, Aswekeepsearching toured across Europe for the first time, which would see them play back-to-back gigs throughout their schedule, including Belgium’s Dunk! Festival in Zottegem and Berlin’s Pelagic Festival.

“It was an eye-opening experience because everything from the production of the shows to curation were the artiste’s responsibility, unlike back home. Going through this experience teaches you a lot and also reflects in the music you make.” Sarmah further emphasised on the future projects of the band with an EP scheduled for 2020 for which the work has commenced. “There has been a fresh burst of ideas which we are excited to work on and hopefully early next year, people will get a taste of it,” said Chatterjee.

Coming to the clampdown on music venues in the city which has left musicians in a state of worry, Gurung states that the scenario is disheartening, with venues being platforms for musicians to showcase their art whereas Alex emphasised the need for a consistent paying crowd for venues to sustain and thrive. Chatterjee further added, “There’s also a different perspective to this when you look at it from the residents’ end who have faced issues such as nuisance from the crowd post events, which is not fair to their daily lives as well. A balanced solution has to be drawn for both parties.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp