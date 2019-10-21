Home Cities Bengaluru

Walkathon to beat breast cancer

Today, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru hosted a walkathon in the city –The Pink Wave, to drive awareness on breast cancer.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru hosted a walkathon in the city –The Pink Wave, to drive awareness on breast cancer. A yearly initiative from the hospital, this year the rally saw strong involvement from over 500 participants including medical professionals, members of the local community, college students and breast cancer survivors. The hospital also tied up with Jayanagar Jaguars, a city based marathon runner group.

The rally was flagged off at 7.30 am from Balakrishna Bayalu Ranga Mandira in RR Nagar and culminated at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Kengeri, covering a distance of 5 km. M G Srinivas, renowned Kannada actor and director extended his support to the cause and was present to interact with and address the gathering. He said: “Breast cancer could occur in the lives of any of our loved ones. The theme of this awareness campaign, that is, to ‘take charge, get screened’ is a message that has to reach one and all. Men have to play an equally important role in supporting the women in their lives by encouraging them to go in for regular screening and check-ups as advised by the doctors.”
Mitra, Dhereen Ramkumar (Kannada actor), MG Srinivas (Kannada actor/director) and Ritesh Shetty (Mr India 2017) were the other guests present at the walkathon.

The walkathon started at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital from 7.30 am.

