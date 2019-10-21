Yella Mallappa Chetty Lake to get a makeover

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: Most of the lakes in Bengaluru are almost dead. Among them is Yella Mallappa Chetty (YMC) Lake. However, the NGO Chikkanna and Ramakka Seva Samsthe is leaving no stone unturned to rejuvenate this water body.They have also roped in private builders to accomplish this task.

The 400-acre lake, was once home to various species of birds. The water was so clean that people would swim in it and even go fishing. However, now, people refrain from even touching the water as sewage and garbage are being dumped in it. Years and years of garbage dumping on the lake bund has caused it to shrink, rue residents.

Srinivas R, a resident of KR Puram, said, “We used to visit the lake often in the past. Now, we avoid going there owing to the garbage and the stench.”

Real estate firm Concorde Group will invest Rs 1 crore to rejuvenate the lake. It will also maintain the lake for the next four years. The group has given the funds to the NGO, which will take the process forward.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kranti Alladi, Head of Marketing and Business Strategy, Concorde Group said, “We are constructing on a property adjacent to the lake ... the NGO approached us asking if we could support them financially. When we visited the lake, we noticed that it was in a bad shape and agreed to support. We asked the Minor Irrigation Department, who are custodians of the lake, if we could start the work and they gave us permission. However, illegal dumping takes place in the lake. We have asked the department to stay vigil. We provided the NGO with funds and manpower.”

Apart from cleaning the lake and its bund, saplings will be planted and a walking track and a butterfly park will also be constructed. The work is expected to be completed within six months. “In addition to this, we will also have bamboo guards to protect the saplings. We will plant 10,000 saplings around the lake. Special plant species will be used in the butterfly park to attract them. We will also be looking to get artificial islands in the lake,” said Narayanappa, founder of the NGO.