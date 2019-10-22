Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP seeks Rs 850 crore for garbage management

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has sought Rs 850 crore from the state government for three years for garbage management in the city.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has sought Rs 850 crore from the state government for three years for garbage management in the city. According to BBMP sources who attended the high-level meeting at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence on Monday, solid waste management and the way forward to implement the High Court orders on garbage management were discussed.

“The finance department has in-principal agreed to the demand. It was impressed upon the government that unless funds are available, garbage management will be difficult. In the first year, around Rs 200 crore is required to set up decentralised waste to energy plants at the ward level, as per the High Court and NGT directions. Since it is the court orders, the government has agreed,” a source said.

It was also decided that a temporary fund of Rs 15 crore to manage landfills is required for a duration of one year. Also Rs 70 crore is needed for a medium sized landfill to manage the waste. The existing Bellahallli landfill will stop from October endand so the Mitiganahalli landfill next to Bellahalli will be utilised.The source pointed out that as per High Court orders, waste will not be dumped at the landfills, but processing plants will be set up to manage the waste.

BBMP cuts a sorry figure
The meeting also discussed bio-mining of waste in Mandur. “It was decided that processing units will be set up there. An amount of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned in the budget for this, which will be put to use immediately after the bio-mining at Bagalur is completed,” the BBMP said.
The BBMP cut a sorry figure for still being unable to find any concrete solutions and contractors to improve the Mandur landfill. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste management BBMP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp