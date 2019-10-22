Industry told to create product clusters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: M Maheshwar Rao, secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, on Monday urged industries to form clusters based on specialised products manufactured or found in each district of Karnataka on the lines of GI tags and the textile industry.

He said just like textile industries have formed clusters for Ilkal sarees, or Mulkamul sarees, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should also work on similar lines. He said the industries should conduct a study and form the clusters. He was speaking to representatives of various industry heads of the state at an interactive meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries in the city.

He pointed out that a similar discussion was held some time back. “Instead of working on a cluster for one village-one product, one taluk-one product or one district-one product, clusters should be formed based on the demand and export quality of the products,” he said.

