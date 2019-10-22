Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC displeased over BBMP report  

The court observed that the commissioner is not an ordinary litigant and the compliance report is signed by him so that it does not appear to be prepared as per legal advice.

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the compliance report submitted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner on directions issued to create awareness among citizens on claiming compensation from the civic body in case of loss or damage caused due to poor roads or footpaths.  A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar said the statement of BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar is “clear defiance of the court’s order”. 

In para 12 of the compliance report, Anil Kumar had stated that “giving wide publicity that the BBMP will provide reasonable compensation for ‘mishaps’ caused because of potholes will lead to the opening of the Pandora’s Box. However, in genuine cases, there is already a practice of payment of reasonable compensation, but always in accordance with law”.  

Sensing the seriousness of the court, BBMP counsel K N Puttegowda sought the permission of the court to withdraw the statement of the commissioner. The court adjourned the hearing to November 11 and asked the commissioner to file a fresh compliance report. The BBMP informed the court that it has issued instruction for Ward Committees to hold regular inspections of public streets.   

Specify time period to restore 19 lakes: HC to state
The HC on Monday asked the state government to either specify the time required to restore 19 ‘disappeared’ lakes in the city or create artificial lakes to compensate them.  The division bench said it is unhappy with the submission by the government advocate, which stated that they are waiting for a report by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to take a stand on the issue.  

