Home Cities Bengaluru

MLA writes to agencies to repair potholed roads

Reddy added that Metro is important for the city, but the civic agencies must ensure that the roads around the ongoing construction sites are well maintained.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Concerned at the pothole-riddled city roads, former minister Ramalinga Reddy shot a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahnagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Metrol Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and the Chief Secretary, requesting them to repair the roads immediately.

In the letter, a copy of which is with TNIE, the MLA sought their immediate attention where Namma Metro work is going on between Central Silk Board and Jayadeva Circle, JD Mara to Dairy Circle and Jayadeva Hospital Circle to RV Road. Reddy said, “I have been requesting the officials, corporators, MPs, MLAs and ministers for the last five months, but nothing has happened. I also did an inspection and then decided to give a written complaint.”

Reddy added that Metro is important for the city, but the civic agencies must ensure that the roads around the ongoing construction sites are well maintained. Already the road width reduces because of the work, and bad roads only make matter worse. “The letter was sent to the departments and chief secretary on October 18, after which BMRCL and BBMP got back to me and assured me to fix the potholes,” he added. The poor road condition is not just a complaint from Reddy, but from commuters on a daily basis.

It may be noted that while the BMRCL and BBMP have said that due to monsoon, road repair works cannot be done, commuters and the minister said good roads are most required only during monsoon. 
Mayor M Goutham Kumar had inspected Bannerghatta Road and surrounding areas a week back to take a first-hand report of the bad road condition. 

Kumar said, “Road repair work has to be done by BMRCL and the commissioner has also told it to do so immediately. I have also called a meeting with the BBMP, BDA, BWSSB and BMRCL to ensure that they work together and repair the roads.”BMRCL spokesperson Yashwanth Chawan said wherever required,  roads are being repaired and potholes are being filled. The letter sent will be examined and action will be taken immediately. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy BBMP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp