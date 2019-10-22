Passenger held at KIA with satellite phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A British national was held at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday morning for possessing a satellite phone without authorisation. According to an airport source, Leandrom Muller was heading to Delhi by Air India flight AI 505, with a scheduled departure time of 10 am. “During security checks before boarding, the Central Industrial Security Force detected one Thuraya satellite phone. The passenger was not authorised to carry it,” he said.

The phone was seized and the passenger was handed over to the airport police station, he said. Satellite phones are not permitted inside Indian airports and flights, another official said. On October 2017, an American woman was detained at the airport carrying a satellite phone.