Shining spotlight on indie music

Malaker is set to perform in the city and treat listeners to his unique musical creations.

Gaurav Malaker

BENGALURU: With independent music on the rise in India, artiste’s across genres have made presence their presence felt, especially with live acts. With an aim to drive the message of indie music, artiste, Gaurav

Malaker is set to perform in the city and treat listeners to his unique musical creations.Malaker, who has been termed as one of the most sought-out producers and DJ, he will showcase his mastery of a warmer and more emotive sound that straddles techno and modern house music.

His creative project, BLOT!,  a live electronic music project based in Delhi puts together music and art with a hands-on approach. His blend of warm, analogue sounds and classic synthesizers have resulted in a slew of recent productions that are deep and delicate in equal measure, warm tracks with delicious chords and big basslines that are destined for the dance floor.

Malaker’s music has also drawn appreciation from listeners and critics and has performed at venues and festivals across the world,including Tresor and Bar25 in Berlin, Germany,  Nuits Sonores in Lyon, France and London’s South Bank Centre.

BLOT! presented by  Hyatt Centric will be staged on October 26, 7 pm at Liquid Bar, Hyatt Centric, MG Road.

