Student jumps to death from college building

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old engineering student committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a private college building on Monday afternoon. It is said that two weeks ago, around 40 students, including the deceased, Harsha, were terminated after they protested against the college management for allegedly asking them to use tissue paper and control their bladders when they complained about water shortage in the rest rooms of the educational institution.

The protest reportedly saw angry students throwing stones at college buses and trying to set the vehicles ablaze. Harsha was from Andhra Pradesh and was in the final year. He was residing at the college hostel.

Police said at 2.30 pm, the management called the students involved in vandalism. After appearing for questioning, Harsha went to the toilet on the 7th floor and jumped. Thousands of students staged a protest following the incident.