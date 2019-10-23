58 garment factory workers fall ill after drinking water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 58 employees fell ill and were treated at a private hospital after consuming polluted water at Arvind’s Garment Factory in Kengeri. The incident took place on Monday evening. According to the management, it was one of the water tankers that supplied them with contaminated water, which the employees drank.

A senior police officer from Kengeri said no police case has been registered because all the staffers were discharged from the hospital.

Following the incident, officials from the Labour Department visited the factory in Kenchenahalli village on Mysuru Road. They learnt that the workers had consumed the water at the canteen. The water sample has been collected and sent for tests.

Dr Ravikeerthy M, senior consultant, General Medicine, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, said, “We received 23 patients yesterday who were suffering from diarrhoea and nausea. All the patients were attended to immediately and there was no serious case.”

Arvind Ltd spokesperson said that the company is investigating the matter.