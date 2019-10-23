Home Cities Bengaluru

7,500 cameras to watch over Bengaluru for women’s safety

Under the Surakshita Deepa scheme, the government plans to have panic/emergency buttons on streetlight or CCTV camera posts.

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday approved a scheme aimed at enhancing women’s safety in Bengaluru. Under the ‘Surakshita Deepa’ initiative, about 7,500 cameras of various types including Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition System (FRS) and fixed cameras will be installed across the city at a cost of Rs 667 crore.

“Cameras will be installed in all eight police division. Other measures include setting up of Boneh-Shaw-based crime mapping, identifying safe and unsafe zones, setting up of command centres and helplines,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy.

Under the Surakshita Deepa scheme, the government plans to have panic/emergency buttons on streetlight or CCTV camera posts. “Women or children can press the button in emergency or crises which will immediately alert the command centre. Response teams will arrive immediately to help,” the minister said.
A Request For Proposal (RFP) has been sought under the Centre’s Nirbhaya funds. 

Forty per cent of the funding for the scheme will be borne by the State Government and 60% by the Centre. The State has a deadline till the month-end to send the project details for clearance from the Centre.

Apart from the scheme for women’s safety, the cabinet also decided on a range of issues including approving a Rs 400 crore government guarantee for bank loan facilities to be availed by Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation under the agriculture department, and enhancing grants to D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd from Rs 500 crore to Rs 550 crore.

Other decisions include procuring health kits which include soaps and detergent at a cost of Rs 18.62 crore from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd to be distributed to Backward classes hostels, approval of new textile and garment policy, revised approval for constructing Police Bhavan at a cost of Rs 80 crore on land belonging to the KSRP and a new commissionerate building in Belagavi at a cost of Rs 17 crore.
The cabinet also approved Rs 110 crore for completion of pending works under PWD in Deodurga of Raichur district.

It has also agreed to provide a guarantee to borrow a staggering Rs 1,000 crore term loan under IEBR by Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women’s safety Bengaluru Surakshita Deepa
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp