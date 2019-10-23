Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru college under lens for abetting student's suicide

The investigation is based on an FIR registered by the local police station under Section 201 of the IPC against the college on a complaint filed by the 21-year-old Harsha's father G. Vijaya Bhaskar.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Investigation has been initiated against a privately-run college for allegedly abetting the suicide of a harassed student, the police said on Wednesday.

"An inquiry has been initiated into the role of the private college in the death of one of its students, Sri Harsha, who allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping from the seventh floor of the college building," Ishan Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru south-east, told IANS.

The investigation is based on an FIR registered by the local police station on Tuesday under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the college on a complaint filed by the 21-year-old Harsha's father G. Vijaya Bhaskar, a resident of Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Bhaskar has named the college's Associate Dean S.G. Rakesh and Director Dhanraj Swami as the two key officials responsible for his son's suicide after he protested against insipid food and water shortage in the hostels along with other students.

"Our investigating team is questioning the co-accused and others in the college to find out what did they tell Harsha which allegedly provoked him to end his life, as he alone was not protesting, but other students staying on the residential campus were agitating too," Pant said.

"Some students told the college's disciplinary enquiry committee members that Harsha was one of the students who removed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras," Pant said.

While quizzing Harsha, a committee member had threatened to expel him from the college and withdraw his placement with a multinational firm from campus recruitment recently.

The police are also looking into the protesting students' complaint that the college's officials had wiped off the blood stains from the spot where the victim fell and removed the video footage of a CCTV camera, which recorded the incident on Monday afternoon.

Pant admitted that the police were finding it difficult to control the agitating students and investigate the case on the campus.

Suicide prevention helplines

AASRA Suicide Prevention and Counselling NGO: (24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726)

SAHAI: (Helpline number: 080 25497777)

Sumaitri: (Helpline number 011-23389090) 

Lifeline Foundation: (Helpline number- 033 24637401/7432)

Saath: (Helpline number: +91 79 26305544, +91 79 26300222) 

One Life: (24 X 7 Helpline number: 7893078930) 

Vandrevala Foundation: (24x7 helpline: 1860 2662 345, 1800 2333 330)

Sneha: (24 x 7 helpline: +91 44 24640050) 

The Samaritans Mumbai: (Helpline number: +91 84229 84528   +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530) 

Connecting … NGO: (Helpline number: 1800 843 4353/ +91 99220 01122)
bengaluru student suicide case
