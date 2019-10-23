Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrating the festival of lights

The festival of lights is around the corner. It is Deepavali down south and Diwali up north, and the way the festival is celebrated is quite different.

By Mahesh Natarajan
BENGALURU: The festival of lights is around the corner. It is Deepavali down south and Diwali up north, and the way the festival is celebrated is quite different. Down south, the main festivities are really early in the morning, well before the sun rises, traditionally, complete with a ritual bath and prayers at dawn, while up north, the festival is more in the evening with a Lakshmi puja.

Traditions are so different, including what counts as traditional sweets and snacks prepared for the occasion. There are Mysore paks, boondi laddoos, mixture, murukku, kadbole and the such down south while other regions make kaju katlis, motichur laddoos and the such, I imagine.

The festival is also part of the biggest sales period for most consumer goods companies in India, and everyone is busy selling their wares. There is a shrillness in the airwaves from companies all around us, on television, radio and certainly on the internet. There are companies encouraging customers to ditch tradition for new generation Z stuff. One company declares, “Mithai is passé,” to sell doughnuts and pastries as festival goodies. Another exhorts “Get something new this Diwali!” and offers exchanges on everything from 50-inch OLED Television sets to internet enabled refrigerators. Yet other companies offer a return to tradition, only that they offer it in new-age avatars. There are traditional sarees and garments in ready-to-wear avatars, even zip-up dhotis with pockets to boot for those that want the old traditional look with the convenience of current times.

Festivals are such a clash of tradition and convenience for everyone in that sense. We are constantly balancing the old with the new. We crave to hold the old, and embrace the new as it were. We are not just
exchanging platters of Deepavali sweets with neighbours but gifting Diwali hampers to business associates and everyone.

When relationships are from different cultures, festivals are especially interesting. They could be an opportunity to celebrate in both different ways, but they could also be stressful affairs.Imagine a Deepavali that starts with pre-festival cards games night, only a couple of hours of sleep, only to be back up at four in the morning for a south-Indian style warm oil bath, mouthfuls of lehiyam, and then sumptuous lunches only to be followed by another set of pujas, lighting of diyas, wearing a whole new set of clothes and festivities again in the evening? The stress of it can be just a bit much, especially if the cooking and cleaning chores are not shared, and this is when things are happy.

For some, the love of tradition and festivities might be more than their love of the relationships they have. Where relationships are not going great, or people are alone, it can be even harder. In the US, statistics show that it is between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year that most domestic disputes, violence and even suicide attempts. It is quite likely not very different in India.
Festivals seem all light and love, but they are not so for everyone.

The author is a counsellor with InnerSight

