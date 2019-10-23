Home Cities Bengaluru

Different strokes for different folks

From handwriting to salt and sound, Bengalureans are trying out a variety of therapies to choose from to deal with various conditions, including daily stress

Where: Salt World, HSR Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From handwriting to salt and sound, Bengalureans are trying out a variety of therapies to choose from to deal with various conditions, including daily stress

Salt therapy
They say you should take life with a pinch of salt. Turns out, there is more to this advice than just being a popular proverb. Enter Salt World, a salt therapy centre in HSR Layout, which provides a drug-free treatment to deal with respiratory conditions (asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, migraine), skin conditions (psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis) and overall well being (immunity, stamina). Also called halotherapy (halo is the Greek word for salt), the process involves breathing salty air. “Salt aerosol is constantly dispersed into the air after dry salt particles are ground in a halogenerator. The tiny particles of salt can penetrate deep into the lungs and skin. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of dry salt aerosol have been shown to be beneficial for upper and lower tract respiratory problems and infections, and conditions of the skin,” explains founder Deepthi Babu, adding that they attend to clients across age groups, from seven months to 85 years old. This therapy can also be of help to Bengalureans in particular. “Air quality in the city is becoming worse, which leads to respiratory problems and makes the people dependent on nebulizers and frequent visits to hospitals. People exposed to pollution/poor air quality could take salt therapy since it helps to cleanse the respiratory system naturally,” adds Babu.
-Simran Ahuja

Graphotherapy
There’s a lot that your handwriting says and does to your personality. For those struggling with academics, poor concentration levels,   graphotherapy sessions help not just improve your strokes but also general well-being. It is particularly helpful for children with learning disabilities. Graphotherapy is the process of changing handwriting for positive changes in personality. “When we voluntarily change a stroke in our handwriting we are sending a powerful suggestion to our subconscious self. This is done through repetitive exercises,” said Rafiullah Baig, director of Handwriting Institute India in Kanakapura.Ramesh Sundaram, father of a 15-year-old old, who was diagnosed with mild mental retardation and was finding it hard to keep up with his academics, told CE the difference this therapy has made to his son. “His overall performance improved, and so did his concentration, which helped him score better.”  
-Lesly Joseph

Clowning therapy
From a pale sombre look, the paediatric ward at St John’s Hospital Koramanagala, transforms into a colourful space every Saturday. This, thanks to the efforts by Harish Bhuvan, who, along with a group of volunteers, help children with terminal illness cheer up. The three hours are divided into three major segments: the first includes putting on makeup and getting acquainted with the do’s and don’ts, which is followed by a round of gratitude. Based on the number of volunteers, they are divided into groups and then head to the ward where they clown around, sing, dance and play games with the children. The idea hit Bhuvan when he found himself in a helpless situation when a friend was affected by cancer. “I really wanted to do something about it, and after seeing a clown on MG road, I thought why not take it to cancer-affected children,” says the founder of Compassionate Clowns. The session concludes with volunteers gathering to reflect on the session. “It has changed my life and it continues to do so; some volunteers have gone on to research the therapeutic effects of clowning, which will be published soon,” he says.
-Vidya Iyengar

Floatation tank therapy
Stress has become a way of life, which is why Floatation tank therapy has many takers. Bringing in technological elements to the field of therapy, 1000 Petals in Indiranagar offers a floatation tank therapy session to help those dealing with mental stress induced from one’s daily life, and promises to free one of anxiety.  Floatation tanks or sensory deprivation tanks are water-based environments where an individual is required to lie down in about 10 to 12 inches of water either in a pod or a room. The water body that icontains2,000 litres and is filled with 750 to 800 kg of epsom salt or magnesium sulfate, which makes you float effortlessly. A light switch is provided inside the float tank which can be turned off whenever the user feels like darkening the room. The water is  maintained at the average body temperature. The sensory reduction technique is priced at  ` 2,950 for 60 minutes and ` 3,500 for 90 minutes.
-Muneef Khan

Sound therapy
Sounds of flowing water, storms, rain, wind, chimes... all of these come alive in a single room, leaving you in a calm state. Sound healing therapy, which uses different aspects of music, sounds and vibrations to improve your physical and emotional health and well-being, is becoming increasingly popular among Bengalureans who are looking for holistic healing for the body, mind and soul. Sound healer Anjali Hiregange says, “The resonances we hear when we play the instruments are very healing for the body and mind. While healing not only helps in calming down, it also helps dealing with depression, stress and anxiety. The sounds and the vibrations bring your attention to yourself which helps bring back your focus. It’s also very good for people who are going through Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), because the sounds make you feel pampered and cradled.”  Some of the places in the city where you can try out sound therapy are Just Be in Seshadripuram, Srikam Wellness in Indiranagar and Humming Nest in Jakkur.  
-Monika Monalisa

