‘My takeaway from India is learning to be real’

Kate Elizabeth Hallam believes that she has always travelled being a free spirit, never afraid to lose sight of the shore.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kate Elizabeth Hallam

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kate Elizabeth Hallam believes that she has always travelled being a free spirit, never afraid to lose sight of the shore. The popular model, who was married to singer Lucky Ali and lived in Bengaluru until December 2018, decided to relocate to the United Kingdom and settle in the rural countryside of Buxton in England, to spend quality time with family and get back to her roots. After moving back to the UK, she met David Tickle, a music producer from Los Angeles, who has produced acts such as Prince, U2 and Peter Gabriel to name a few, who asked her to play the bass guitar in a pop band in LA. “I accepted and toured Los Angeles even performing at the prestigious ‘Dolby Theatre’ in Hollywood. Love happened and we now have a baby son together called Jaxon James, who is little brother to Dani,” she says.

Currently working with CAST, a company trying to raise funds to support them to be able to send stem cells into space, Hallam says, “Their hope is that their space-based medical research and the clinical applications derived from these efforts might ultimately lead to a cure for diseases around the world or better yet, a prevention strategy. I am seeking investors for it.”

Having modelled ever since she can remember, being part of a band and now a spiritual activist, Hallam doesn’t feel it to be too much of a juggle “because I truly love and breathe what I do.” “Modeling is fun, and something I have done all my life. I love to shoot with good photographers especially in India. I find the process exciting as every look is different and every photographer brings out something unique,” says Hallam who is working on a feature film that will be on Netflix next year.

Post her return, Hallam has taken a keen interest in spiritual activism, a desire to create positive change on a social or political issue, working from a grounded, balanced place. “The lessons I learnt spiritually there [in India] with each unique person I met and seeing their passion for the messages they were trying to tell me, was just so beautiful. The closeness to god or spirit in India shines through everywhere you go and it is truly humbling,” she says, adding that she wasn’t like a typical foreigner in India, and preferred spending time in villages and with people.

Her biggest takeaway from India has been learning to let go, breathe and not get consumed in the hype and ego of things. “To be real and human; I always feel most childlike in India,” says Hallam for whom India, and more so Bengaluru, is home away from home, which she hopes to visit soon.

