Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike now pledges to fix all potholes by November 10

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaga Palike (BBMP) has set itself yet another deadline to fix the city’s potholes — November 10.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaga Palike (BBMP) has set itself yet another deadline to fix the city’s potholes — November 10.After holding an emergency meeting in the wake of heavy rainfall, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told mediapersons on Tuesday that strict directions have been issued to all staffers to ensure there are no potholes by November 10, failing which action will be taken.

To ensure that the work is done, chief engineers have been made accountable for all the major, arterial and sub-arterial roads. They cannot use rain as an excuse for not doing the job, Kumar said. “Potholes can be fixed in the monsoon by using a coal-tar mix with bitumen. At present, engineers are using a cement mix because it is easily available, but this cannot be used anymore. BBMP has now adopted a zero-tolerance policy,” Kumar said. In the last 15 days, BBMP collected Rs 42,000 as penalty from engineers. BBMP has been deducting Rs 1,000- 2,000 from the salaries of engineers who fail to fill potholes.

Engineers have been asked to travel by two-wheelers across the city.  Mayor M Goutham Kumar said the engineers were asked to start groundwork from Tuesday itself. Kumar added that the citizens can inform him about potholes through various social media platforms.

Citizens, however, are far from convinced about this deadline. “No matter what the commissioner and the Mayor say, there are potholes in the city. The BBMP has failed to ensure smooth roads. Engineers, contractors and corporators should be suspended and blacklisted. All threats and deadlines are just an eye-wash,” said Subhash R, a commuter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp