Working Diwali for BBMP staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the corporation was taking measures to ensure there is no flooding or untoward incident due to the rain.

The BBMP officials held an emergency meeting in the city, which was chaired by the commissioner and the Mayor. The meeting was called after weathermen issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting, Kumar said, “All officials have been directed to identify locations in the city that are prone to flooding, and take precautionary measures. It has also been decided that staffers, including joint commissioners, executive engineers and others, are not allowed to take leave this weekend. They will have to be on duty.”

At the meeting it was decided that Prahari vehicles will be stationed at all zones. These vehicles have been deployed from central city areas to the outskirts of the city.

It was also decided that measures must be taken to fix areas where storm water drains overflow. Of the 840 km-stretch of SWD, retaining walls have been built along 440 km stretch. For the long-term, it has been decided that in low-lying areas, drains should be four feet-high and have proper fencing.

Motorists traverse a waterlogged Koramangala Main Road on Tuesday; (Inset) Police and civic workers clear the underpass near Race Course Road after it was waterlogged

| Shiram B N, NAGARAJA GADEKAL

Kumar, joint commissioners and chief engineers were instructed to inspect lakes and assess bunds. Engineers have also been instructed to study the inflow and outflow, and install sluice gates to control water inflow.

Apart from these, directions have also been issued to engineers to take stock of all educational institutions, shelter homes and government buildings, along low-lying areas, and equip them with essential items. So far, 184 vulnerable locations have been identified in the city where flooding can happen. “All eight control rooms and 64 sub-control rooms must function round-the-clock, and have numbers of police, weather, disaster management cell, NDRF and SDRF to reach out to,” he added.

Citizens pointed out that these solutions are listed every year, but prove to be mere eye wash. “These solutions and announcements are quick-fix measures, which dry down after the monsoon season. Every year it is the same tale,” said an aggrieved citizen.