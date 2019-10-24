19-year-old ends life, parents say he was ragged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old agriculture student ended his life by jumping before a moving train in the premises of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), on Tuesday night. His parents have alleged that ragging by senior students in the hostel might have led him to take the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Gagan, who hailed from Mallasandra near Gauribidanuru of Chikkaballapur district. He was studying first year BSc in the UAS.

Police said that Gagan was staying in the university hostel and was found dead on the railway track around 10 pm. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that it is a clear case of suicide. His parents have alleged that he was being harassed by seniors at the hostel. We will investigate the case in all angles. His friends and room mates will be questioned as part of the probe,” the police said, adding that personal problems behind the extreme step could not be ruled out.

Gagan’s relative, Mallesh, said that Gagan was a bright student and thus had got free admission in the college. “He was staying in the hostel for the last three months. He came to the village every week and would complain a lot about harassment at the hostel. The seniors would get their project work done by him and would also harass him. Those who are responsible for the death should not be spared.” Yeshwanthpur Railway police have registered an abetment to suicide case.