Masterclass by legends

The Art Mantram is an initiative to work towards promotion of art, artisans and art awareness.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing edition of Art Mantram is coming up with a Padma legends series, which will see five notable dignitaries who are recipients of Padma Shri award for their contribution to art and craft. The Art Mantram is an initiative to work towards promotion of art, artisans and art awareness. It focuses on upliftment of underprivileged artists and craftsmen from backward rural areas. 

Anita Reddy

The panel will see names like Bengaluru-based architect Sharada Sreenivasan; Anita Reddy, who worked towards reviving of Kalamkari; Mumbai-based photographer Sudharak Olwe; Gajam Govardhana, whose family has been weaving Ikat prints for over 100 years; and social worker and craft activist Laila Tyabji. 

According to Yamuna Harisingh Jawa, founding trustee and vice-president of Art Mantram Trust, all these guests have worked very closely towards the revival and preservation of art and craft in the country. “They are legends in their respective field of work and believe in continuing their work without making any noise. Through the Padma Legends Series, we are trying to create a platform to celebrate them and their work, just to gain inspiration.”

The Padma legends series will give an opportunity to artists to display their masterpieces to visitors.  There will be a special arena for the display of Kalamkari, Tanjore and Mysore paintings. Artists will also get a chance to meet the dignitaries and interact with them regarding their work. Jawa said, “The event will have a 45-minute interactive session where each panel member will be speaking about their struggles and what kept them going.” 

One of the issues that will be addressed at the event is the growth of fast fashion. “Most of us try to follow the philosophy of reduce, refuse, reuse, but always fall prey to fast fashion as it is cheaper and affordable. Through this programme, we will try to spread awareness about the value of our handloom products, hoping that people will invest themselves in these heritage pieces,” Harisingh added.
The first edition of Art Mantram in Bengaluru will take place between Oct 24 and 26 at ITC Windsor. 

