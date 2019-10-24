Nursing colleges doing without classes: RTI activist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding CBI investigation into the alleged illegal and unauthorised practices at nursing institutions in the state, RTI activist MK Thomas filed a PIL in the High Court last month.

In a press meet held on Wednesday, Thomas said, “Nursing colleges get themselves authorised by the nursing council and get affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. Students pay fees and enrol in these colleges for general nursing and other courses but they do not attend any classes. The students only attend the exam or have someone else writing the exam in their name. During the college course, the students work in hospitals instead of attending regular classes and some even go abroad.”

He shared documents to show that some students, in fact, had admission card and hall ticket in their name but worked elsewhere instead of attending classes.

Thomas added that some of these nursing institution buildings did not exist at the registered address, had zero faculty members or clinical facilities. This, he said, will affect the quality of nurses in the country and thereby hit the quality of health care.

Some of the colleges he named are Indian School of Nursing and Mithra School of Nursing, both of which do not have either a principal or independent telephone facility, he said. However, both share the same mobile number, he added.

Diana Nursing College, Srinidhi College of Nursing and Prince College of Nursing have their addresses in the RGUHS notification but it does not match the one on their websites. He alleged that there are nearly 100 such colleges.

Thomas alleged that though he tried to seek information from RGUHS several times through RTI, the replies where vague.

“Few replies issued by the university authorities reveal the conspiracy, document fabrication, illegal admission and evidence tampering by university authorities,” he said.

