Home Cities Bengaluru

Online honeytrap busted: Mother uses daughter’s intimate video to extort Rs 20 lakh

Daughter goes on date with lawyer’s son, records intimate moments, which were used by mom

Published: 24th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Intimate

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Malleswaram police have arrested a woman and her friend for allegedly honey trapping and trying to extort a professor of Rs 1 crore. The accused are Leena Kavitha and Pramod Kumar. Leena Kavitha runs an agency that provides nursing staff to hospitals and Pramod Kumar used to run a software company, which shut down as it was running into losses. 

Police said that the complainant, who works as a professor in a private college, filed a complaint on October 17. He stated that her son got in touch with Leena’s daughter through a dating application. The girl recorded videos of them being physically intimate, which was later used by her mother, Leena, and Pramod Kumar to blackmail the complainant. They said they would share the photos and videos on social media if they refuse to pay Rs 1 crore.

“On June, the complainant and the accused met at Malleswaram, where the complainant transferred Rs 20 lakh to Leena’s bank account. They later sent messages to the complainant asking her to transfer Rs 42 lakh more to Leena’s account,” police said. They even threatened to go to the college where the professor worked. However, the complainant refused to pay this amount. So on October 15 and 16, Leena and Pramod went to the college and abused the professor in front of her colleagues and students. 

“She approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on that, both of them were arrested,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
online dating honeytrap extortion
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp