UGC to do away with ‘compulsory publication' for PhD students

The committee found that barring a few exceptions, the overall quality of university and college-level research in India is far from satisfactory.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission will do away with the compulsory publication of two papers for PhD students, UGC vice-chairman Bhushan Patwardhan said on Wednesday. He was speaking on the sidelines of a private university programme in the city.

This announcement comes after it came to light that the ‘two compulsory publication’ rule led to many bogus publications, bringing down the overall quality of PhDs in the country. This was pointed by a report submitted by a committee headed by Balaram, former director of IISc. Bhushan added that UGC would instead create a new eco-system with a new PhD regulation.

To better the quality of research scholars and work being done in institutes across the country, Bhushan said 14 public and private institutes are being employed to randomly check PhD theses in colleges, their relevance to present time and also check if UGC guidelines have been adhered to.

This research by the 14 institutes will converge to form a new PhD regulation by December, he said.

The committee found that barring a few exceptions, the overall quality of university and college-level research in India is far from satisfactory. In a large number of cases, theses do not conform to international standards.

The committee also noted that there has been a massive increase in PhD and MPhil courses - it increased from 77,798 in 2010 to 161,412 in 2017. It also found that of all the articles published in various fake journals between 2010 and 2014, Indian academics contributed 35%.

