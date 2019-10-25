Bomb threat hoax at  I-T office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Income Tax department, which has been raising the heat on several politicians and businessmen across the country, on Thursday found itself becoming the victim of a hoax.

Panic gripped the I-T department office located on Queen’s Road after an official received an email in which the sender claimed that he will carry out bomb blasts on the premises. After a thorough check, police declared the offices safe.

Police said that an I-T official received an email from an unknown email ID on Wednesday night. The email stated that explosives had been planted in the I-T office premises and there will be blasts soon. The police were informed about the threat and the anti-sabotage and sniffer squads were rushed to the spot. After checking every nook and corner of the premises, and also the officers for several hours till Thursday morning, the police concluded that it was a hoax.

The Commercial Street police have registered a case and are trying to trace the sender of the email. Police have also beefed up security at the I-T office.