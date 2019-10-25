Home Cities Bengaluru

Bomb threat hoax at  I-T office

The Income Tax department, which has been raising the heat on several politicians and businessmen across the country, on Thursday found itself becoming the victim of a hoax.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb squad personnel inspect the premises of the Income Tax office on Queen’s Road on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Income Tax department, which has been raising the heat on several politicians and businessmen across the country, on Thursday found itself becoming the victim of a hoax.

Panic gripped the I-T department office located on Queen’s Road after an official received an email in which the sender claimed that he will carry out bomb blasts on the premises. After a thorough check, police declared the offices safe.

Police said that an I-T official received an email from an unknown email ID on Wednesday night. The email stated that explosives had been planted in the I-T office premises and there will be blasts soon. The police were informed about the threat and the anti-sabotage and sniffer squads were rushed to the spot. After checking every nook and corner of the premises, and also the officers for several hours till Thursday morning, the police concluded that it was a hoax.

The Commercial Street police have registered a case and are trying to trace the sender of the email. Police have also beefed up security at the I-T office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp