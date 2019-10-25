Home Cities Bengaluru

Keep your mobiles safe from scare-and-rob gang 

Two men were robbed recently; 4 students targeted last week

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beware of a new gang which has mastered a new modus operandi to rob people of their mobile phones. The gang approaches people on the pretext of questioning them about making calls to some women and harassing them.

When the victim is in a panic, they ask him to show the dialled list. Once the phone is given to them, they threaten the victim with lethal weapons and leave.A 25-year-old private firm employee and his friend was recently robbed near Richmond Park; similarly, four students were robbed in Jayanagar last week.
According to a complaint filed by Deekshit P, a resident of Dickenson Road in Halasur, a miscreant played this trick on him and his friend, Mukesh Rajput, and then escaped by threatening them with lethal weapons on Tuesday afternoon.

Deekshit and Rajput, salesmen of a gold jewellery firm, had taken a lunch break and were sitting on a bench near Richmond Park, when the man rode up on a Suzuki Access (KA-05-JB-6215), and shouted at him, asking how he had dared to call his girlfriend and harass her. The rider then asked him to give his mobile so he could check. Deekshit told him he don’t know who his girlfriend was, and he has not called anyone.

The rider then snatched the mobile from him and asked Deekshit to open the lock. He then pulled out a dagger, pointed it at Deekshit’s stomach and threatened to stab him. A scared Deekshit opened the lock. The rider asked Deekshit to move away.He then went to Rajput and robbed him of his phone by saying the same thing. Once he got both the phones and pattern keys, he escaped on his scooter.Deekshit’s phone is worth Rs 17,000 and Rajput’s phone costs Rs 16,000.

Deekshit’s friend Jiji K Mathew, an eyewitness, said the miscreant appeared to be in his twenties and was wearing a helmet and jacket. They approached Ashok Nagar police, who have taken up investigation.
An investigating officer said that when they checked the registration details of the scooter and contacted the owner, they learnt that the scooter had been lifted from the Metro Station near South End Circle, and was using it to commit crimes. “We are analysing the CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings for some clues,” he said.

On October 15, two miscreants on a scooter had intercepted four students studying in National College when they were out for a lunch break, and had used the same trick to rob them of their mobiles.
The case is still under investigation. Police suspect that the same gang is involved in both the incidents.

